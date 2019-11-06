



Federal investigators say the way to keep cyclists safe is more bike helmets.

Following a spike in bicycle deaths, the National Transportation Safety Board now recommends requiring riders of all ages to wear helmets.

A study has found Sacramento is the fifth deadliest city in the nation for bicyclists. In September 2018 three people on bicycles were killed on bicycles throughout the county.

“If we saw that many fatalities on light rail, we would shut down the entire system until we fixed the problem,” said bicycle advocate Jim Brown.

Advocates argue prioritizing people over cars is what would make cyclists safer.

Brown says the city of Sacramento is making progress, like installing new high visibility bike lanes downtown. And an intersection near Sacramento State that has dedicated bike boxes at the front of the line for cyclists to get a head start in traffic.

