The Good Day Rewind - Nov. 6, 2019Don't miss Good Day tomorrow, starting at 4:30 a.m.!

18 minutes ago

Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, what class you should have taken when you were in high school?

4 hours ago

Work It WednesdayCourt has put the dress fiend up to a layering Goodwill thrift challenge in the studio!

4 hours ago

Dishin' with Tina: Queen Sheba (In the Studio)This week, Tina checked out a place called Queen Sheba and they are in the studio to tell us more!

4 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt. 2Court is testing the host’s knowledge on different groups of animals.

4 hours ago