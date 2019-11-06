Menu
Question of the Day Pt. 2
Tina wants to know, what class you should have taken when you were in high school?
53 minutes ago
Work It Wednesday
Court has put the dress fiend up to a layering Goodwill thrift challenge in the studio!
57 minutes ago
Dishin' with Tina: Queen Sheba (In the Studio)
This week, Tina checked out a place called Queen Sheba and they are in the studio to tell us more!
1 hour ago
Trivia Toast Pt. 2
Court is testing the host’s knowledge on different groups of animals.
1 hour ago
Vince Murdock
Lots of people are having fundraisers to try and help Vince Murdock who was going to have his debut fight in the UFC when he was found to have a brain disease. Cambi Brown is live to find out more on the fundraiser!
1 hour ago
Latest
Tuesday's Show Info (11/5/19)
Monday's Show Info (11/4/19)
Saturday's Show Info (11/2/19)
Friday's Show Info (11/1/19)
Thursday's Show Info (10/31/19)
Escaped Monterey County Murder Suspects Recaptured By U.S. Customs And Border Protection
November 6, 2019 at 9:53 am
Border Patrol
Monterey County