



PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — It’s important for teachers to reach their students if they want them to learn. But at Pittsburg’s Los Medanos Elementary, one teacher is reaching out to the world and it’s making a world of difference.

In Dorothy Honey Mallari’s 2nd grade class, everything is a performance. The classroom rules are recited in a chant with plenty of theatrics.

But each year, Ms. Mallari rewrites the lyrics to a popular song for a daily good-morning pick-me-up. This year it came from rapper Lizzo’s hit “Truth Hurts.” And while the original lyrics weren’t exactly appropriate for children, the infectious musical hook to the song was perfect.

“And when the song came on — the Kid’s Bop version — they were really digging it,” Mallari said. “And so I said, ‘OK, this is the song we’re going to do it to.”

But they didn’t just sing the teacher’s reworked version of song; they performed it on camera and the video on Facebook is going viral. The lyrics that Mallari and the class wrote talk about class rules, but also about working hard in class and the way students should treat each other.

