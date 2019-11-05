STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say two women who were sitting in a parked car in Stockton were hurt after suspects opened fire.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday near South Hunter Street and East Hazelton Avenue.

Stockton police say the women, age 32 and 47, were sitting in a car when shots started ringing out.

The women were shot several times, police say. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are still searching for a motive for the shooting.

No description of the suspects was given.