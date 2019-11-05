OROVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested the woman suspected of embezzling more than $63,000 from a senior citizen who lost their home in the Camp Fire.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant back in September for Brenda Rose Asbury. The 29-year-old allegedly stole thousands from a 75-year-old Camp Fire survivor, who was awarded the money as part of an insurance settlement.

Detectives say Asbury was living in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After speaking to an attorney of Asbury’s, she showed up to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Asbury is now scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at Butte County Superior Court.