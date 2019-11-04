LINCOLN (CBS13) – Police are searching for the suspect who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in Lincoln.

It happened Saturday night at an ATM in the Sterling Pointe Center on Lincoln Boulevard and Sterling Parkway.

Police say the victim had just finished a transaction at the ATM when she was confronted by the suspect – who pointed a gun at her and ordered her to withdraw more money.

He then ran away from the scene with the money and the victim’s cell phone.

Only a vague description of the suspect was given, as a red bandana covered most of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln police.