



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A shelter dog that was brought to Sacramento because of the Kinkade Fire has been adopted, thanks to a chance viewing.

Last week, Good Day reporter Dina Kupfer visited the SPCA, and during a live segment, met Desi, a dog that had been moved from the Sonoma County Animal Shelter to the Sacramento SPCA to make space for more pets. Within an hour of the segment airing, Mandy Koeppen became first in line to adopt Desi.

Koeppen is from Michigan and says she was in town for the Scrapbook Expo tradeshow last week. She was eating breakfast, working, and watching TV when Kupfer’s segment came on. She fell in love with Desi and changed her plans so she could adopt him.

“I was working with my coworkers and they said, ‘really, you’re gonna take a dog home?’ And I was like, ‘yeah.’ And everybody has asked, ‘why are you going to take a dog home? Why would you do something like that?’ I don’t know, it was one of those soul things I guess…it was a connection,” said Koeppen.

Koeppen and a friend went to the shelter the next day, waited an hour and a half for it to open, and adopted Desi. Koeppen says she was going to fly home, but now that she has Desi, she’s going to drive.

She says his full name is now Desk Trucker Koeppen.