



MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — People living in Marysville want to know how a dead goat ended up at Ellis Lake Park over the weekend.

Jennifer Kosala visits the park often with her husband who likes to go fishing.

“Sometimes twice, three times throughout the day,” she said.

The Marysville Police Department confirms a goat’s body was found at the lake as well as a dead squirrel.

A woman posted the grim discovery on social media.

Kim Beavers likes to walk her dog at the park and says a goat at Ellis Lake isn’t common.

“It’s not something you normally see in a city like this,” Beavers said.

Back in January, CBS13 looked into ducks and geese that were found injured at Ellis Lake.

Right now, it’s not known if what happened then, is related. Still, Kosala wants to know what happened for peace of mind.

“I haven’t seen any kind of strange out of place animals like a goat at Ellis Lake. From what I understand it’s been pretty peaceful here,” she explained.

It’s not clear how the animals died. Police say there weren’t any obvious signs of trauma.