



— Tuolumne County deputies arrested a woman on Friday wanted in connection with the death of a 44-year-old man earlier this year.

Annastasia White, 29, of Jamestown, is suspected of being one of three people who were with 44-year-old James Allen, of Tuolumne County, at the time of his death, which investigators discovered was caused by mixed drug use.

MORE: 2 Arrested, 1 More Sought After Tuolumne County Man’s Death

Investigators said after Allen died, two of the three people dropped his body off in the wooded area. The pair then went back to Allen’s home to steal his property – including his pickup truck.

Those two men — 41-year-old Michael Pierce and 39-year-old Cyrus Cole — were arrested back in September.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified on Friday from the county probation office of a possible sighting of White near Elsey’s Pond in Sonora.

Deputies located White in the area camping with Cyrus, who was out on bail, and three other individuals.

White was arrested for several felony and misdemeanor warrants and multiple drug-related charges, deputies said. Cyrus was arrested for accessory, committing a felony while on bail and multiple drug-related charges.

Two of the other three people — 27-year-old Sonora woman Samantha Miccichi and 29-year-old Jamestown woman Kristine Schulke — were discovered to have warrants out for their arrest. Both were arrested.

The third individual, 67-year-old Jamestown man Donald Schulke, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and was released.