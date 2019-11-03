ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An Elk Grove man was arrested after an officer found a loaded gun and cocaine in his vehicle during a Saturday night traffic stop.

Kendell Davis, 32, of Elk Grove, was seen speeding in a residential area in Vacaville at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Vacaville PD said the officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana as he approached the suspect’s car. The department said Davis appeared nervous as he was talking with the officer and was making odd movements toward the area under his seat.

The officer gave Davis very specific instructions and safely detained the suspect, Vacaville PD said.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded semi-automatic handgun underneath the driver’s seat. Further investigation revealed the handgun was reported stolen out of Sacramento.

Additionally, authorities said Davis was a convicted felon and was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine.

Davis was later booked into the Solano County Jail on multiple firearm and drug-related charges.