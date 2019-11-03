AUBURN (CBS13) — One person is dead after a suspected drunk driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed overnight in Auburn.

The California Highway Patrol Auburn division said the vehicle ran off Mount Vernon Road and was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The driver was found to not be wearing a seatbelt and the passenger in the vehicle died from their injuries, CHP said.

vehicle roll over 2– Cal Fire NEU (credit: Cal Fire NEU)

vehicle roll over 3– Cal Fire NEU (credit: Cal Fire NEU)

vehicle roll over 1– Cal Fire NEU (credit: Cal Fire NEU)

Authorities said the driver was arrested for a suspected DUI but was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver will be booked into custody when they are cleared to leave the hospital, CHP said.