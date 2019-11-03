L for Lupus Foundation Fashion ShowJoin the L for Lupus Foundation for the 2nd Annual White Party as we transport you to the ultimate Under the Sea themed White Party. Get fashionably wined and dined with a Dinner Buffet, and a fashion showcase all for a good cause! Ashley is finding out more!

13 hours ago

All-Breed AGILITY TRIALSA dog club is having their All-Breed AGILITY TRIALS in Lodi today. Some of the best pups are looking to show off their skills. Alan Sanchez is joining in on the fun!

13 hours ago

Day of the Dead FestivalToday we preview the 2nd Annual Die de los Muertos Festival in the plaza at Beerman's Plaza in Lincoln!

14 hours ago

Expanding Your HorizonsThe 13th annual Expanding Your Horizons, conference, emphasizing education in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields for for middle-school girls, is today at Sac State and Sabrina Silva is checking it out!

14 hours ago

Movember Men’s HealthDoctor, Jose Rosa joins us in the Good Day to talk about men's health this Movember -- Tackling Prostate Cancer, Testicular Cancer, Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

14 hours ago