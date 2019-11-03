SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s like a scene right out of Final Destination.

A metal bar fell off a big rig Saturday morning, bounced off the highway and pierced through an oncoming vehicle impaling a passenger’s leg.

CHP South Sacramento units said the incident happened around 10:05 a.m. as a Chevy Impala was traveling behind a big rig on Highway 99 just south of Fruitridge Road.

The driver of the impala exited the freeway to call 911, CHP said, and the driver of the big rig continued driving away from the scene.

The victim is listed in stable condition at an area hospital, officials said.