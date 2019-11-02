



— Tracy police are looking for a woman they believed to be a witness to a September homicide.

Police believe the woman pictured in the sketch (see photo below) is associated with a white SUV seen near the home on Carlton Way where 23-year-old Nikolis Martinez was shot and killed on September 21.

The woman is believed to be Hispanic and in her 20s or 30s.

Tracy PD asks that anyone with information regarding this woman’s whereabouts please contact the department.