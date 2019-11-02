SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A Suisun City resident spat on an officer and headbutted a police car window while being arrested Saturday for an attempted carjacking.

Suisun City police said they responded to reports of an attempted carjacking on the 400 block of Grizzly Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

police said several people were involved in a fight in front of a fast-food restaurant and the suspect, 22-year old Brandon Walker, was spotted punching one of the victims.

While Walker was being arrested, he spat on one of the officers and was placed in the patrol car. Suisun City police said Walker then attempted to break one of the vehicle’s windows with his feet and head.

Officers then applied a leg restraint to Walker, who was booked into the Solano County jail for an attempted carjacking, battery against an officer, resisting arrest and battery on the other victims.