Destiny Church

Bike Build Event

3071 Venture Dr, Lincoln, CA

Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 7:30 AM – 11 AM

Love Our City Christmas

Destiny Church

December 14th and 15th

https://loveourcity.pr.co/182780-destiny-building-over-1500-bikes-and-toys-for-christmas-outreach-event

Day of the Dead Festival Saturday, November 2nd

5:00pm-9:00pm

Free Family Festival

Beerman’s Plaza 640 5Th Street, Lincoln

https://www.facebook.com/Dia-de-Los-Muertos-Events-1137240029770460/?modal=admin_todo_tour

Clearance Plant Sale

Saturday, November 2

Open to the Public: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Arboretum Teaching Nursery

https://arboretum.ucdavis.edu/plant-sales

Habitat For Humanity

https://www.habitat.org/us-ca/sacramento/hfh-greater-sacramento

Grand Opening Ceremony

Saturday, November 2 – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sacramento Regional Fire Museum, 3650 Industrial Blvd, West Sacramento

https://www.facebook.com/events/654493225037770/

Expanding Your Horizons

The University Union at Sacramento State

6000 J St., Sacramento, 95819

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Antiques and Collectibles Auction

California Auction Compan

1925 El Pinal Drive, Stockton

Today 9 AM – 2 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/2363013013915837/

DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT

4520 W Eight Mile Rd Stockton

Today and Tomorrow

9am-3pm

https://www.visitstockton.org/events/2019-norcal-team-invitational-disc-golf-tournament/

Grape Bowl Classic

Field Show begins at 4:PM pm

Lodi Grape Bowl, 221 Lawrence Ave.

http://www.grapebowlclassic.com

Punkin Chunkin!

Today 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

2 North Sacramento St. Lodi

only $1 to launch

https://www.visitlodi.com/events-calendar/punkin-chunkin/

Our Promise

https://www.ourpromiseca.org

https://www.weaveinc.org

Fair Play Harvest Wine Festival

November 2-3

Wineries of Fair Play

Tickets will be $50 the day of

http://www.fairplaywine.com

L For Lupus Foundation Fashion Show

Saturday, November 9, 2019 6-11 p.m.

The Chalet Center, 5450 China Garden Road, Rocklin, California

$65 per person

http://www.dmrproductions.online/white-party.html

Movember

https://nationaldaycalendar.com/movember-november/

https://us.movember.com/