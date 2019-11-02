STOCKTON (CBS13) — San Joaquin deputies said a man climbed the Lincoln Center tower tonight in Stockton and refused to get down.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said they started receiving reports of the man on the tower at around 6:30 p.m. and said he was said to be shouting random things.

The man was returned safely to the ground at approximately 9:45 p.m., deputies said.

Authorities said several crews were on the scene to assist in trying to get the man, who is believed to be in his late 20s, down.

Officials closed down southbound Pacific Avenue between Lincoln Road and Benjamin Holt while crews are on the scene.