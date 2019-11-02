AUBURN (CBS13) — A Loomis man was arrested Friday after attempting to grab one officer’s gun and biting another.

Auburn police said they responded to the Auburn Dam Overlook Park at around 3:30 p.m. on November 1 following reports of a man attempting to start fights.

Police sad the suspect, 18-year-old Angel Tittle, was displaying bizarre behavior and seemed to be under the influence of drugs.

As the responding officer attempted to arrest Tittle, the suspect tried grabbing the officer’s handgun. The officer maintained control of Tittle until additional units arrived and placed a restraint device on the suspect.

Auburn PD said Tittle bit an officer as another officer was calling for medical assistance to evaluate the suspect.

Tittle was booked into the Placer County Jail on several charges relating to the incident.