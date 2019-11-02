



ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Thursday was a Halloween night of good and evil and was all caught on camera.

A woman in Elk Grove and kids were seen storming a front porch and emptying out an unattended candy bowl and then taking the bowl. Neighbors are upset any adult could teach such a horrible lesson of greed.

“With all the video camera people have out there, it’s surprising it even happens,” says Phil Waelbrock, an upset neighbor.

All this went down while 3,000 miles away, an eight-year-old Washington, D.C.-area kid gave up his own Halloween candy by refilling a neighbor’s unattended candy bowl.

“I was thinking about what the other kids would do if they didn’t have candy if that was the last house and if they want more candy,” eight-year-old Jackson Champagne said.

Jackson’s mom says he’s always been the kid that thinks about others over himself, but this trick-or-treat moment even stunned her.

It’s a comparison of good and bad intentions, on a night when things are scary, a little sweet gesture stands out the most.