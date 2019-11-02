ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A fatal crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.

The crash involved a motorcycle and vehicle and happened around 2:28 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway just north of Elk Grove Boulevard.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and suffered fatal injuries. At this time it is unclear what caused the crash.

CHP said all lanes will be closed and should be reopened within 30 to 60 minutes.

Officials advise using Highway 99 or Franklin Boulevard as detours.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.