SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Ben & Jerry’s alleging the company falsely markets its products.

The lawsuit alleges that Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is made with milk from factory farms instead of dairy sourced from “happy cows” as advertised.

James Ehlers, the man who filed the lawsuit, said he purchased several Ben & Jerry’s products believing “happy cows” were used to make them but said he later discovered the company was deceiving its customers.

Ehlers said that before they were acquired by Unilever in the year 2000, Ben & Jerry’s grew in popularity as an independent Vermont-based company due to its ties to local dairies and the local economy. Allegedly, the milk and cream used in the products are no longer sourced exclusively from Vermont dairies participating in the Caring Dairy program, which ensures the welfare and health of the animals.

The lawsuit states that the Unilever acquisition meant the brand was no longer the independent company consumers grew to love.

Ehlers alleges Unilever intentionally misleads its customers with “happy cow” promotions because it “is aware that Ben & Jerry’s original values of social and environmental responsibility were key to its rise in popularity.”

Additionally, the lawsuit claims customers were “financially injured” by the false claims because those consumers pay more for Ben & Jerry’s products than they would other ice cream brands.