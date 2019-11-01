SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kohl’s will open at 5 pm on Thanksgiving, joining Old Navy and Macy’s as some of the major retailers that will open on the holiday.

Target and Walmart have yet to announce their holiday hours.

As of October 28, 2019, the stores that will close are:

Chains with Northern California locations in bold

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

AC Moore

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Barnes & Noble (open for Black Friday as early as 8 a.m.)

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Crate & Barrel (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Fleet Farm

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

JO-ANN (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Menards

Neiman Marcus (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Nordstrom

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

PetsMart

REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Staples

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

The stores that will open are:

Best Buy

Bed Bath and Beyond (the first time opening on Thanksgiving)

CVS

DSW

Gordman’s

Kohl’s

Macy’s (most open at 5 p.m.)

Mattress Firm (not all locations)

Meijer

New York & Company (some locations open at 6 p.m., others opening 6 a.m. Black Friday)

Old Navy (opening at 3 p.m Thanksgiving until 11 p.m. Black Friday)

Rite-Aid

Walgreens

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Sears, and JCPenney, have not released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours yet, but are typically open on Thanksgiving evening. Others, including Home Depot, Dillard’s, Cost Plus World Market, Ikea, and Pier 1, are typically closed on the holiday.