



— Stockton police are searching for two suspects accused of committing a carjacking on Halloween night.

The department said the incident happened near Union and Fremont streets.

Authorities said the suspects, described as two approximately 30-year-old black males, approached the 19-year-old victim and pulled him out of his car before driving away.

The vehicle was described as a 2002 gray Honda Civic. Police said the victim did not suffer any injuries.

No further info has been released regarding the suspects.

