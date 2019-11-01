



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento bartender was arrested by agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Friday, for serving a 19-year-old girl alcohol, resulting in great bodily harm.

The ABC said Kelly Woodward is accused of selling/furnishing alcohol to Ainise Taimani at the Cinch Bar on the 800 block of Florin Road last May.

A few hours after she was allegedly served at the bar, Taimani was arrested for a DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after crashing on State Route 12 in San Joaquin County. According to the ABC, her cousin Tui Talia was a passenger in the car and died in the crash.

ABC launched a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies (TRACE) investigation after the crash to find the source of the alcohol Taimani consumed. Investigators found Woodward sold Taimani alcohol at the Cinch Bar and that she also purchased alcohol illegally at the Hollywood Market on the 5600 block of Stockton Boulevard before going to the bar.

The department said they will seek disciplinary action against the Cinch Bar and Hollywood Market for selling alcohol to a minor. The Cinch Bar is also accused of allowing a minor to enter and remain on their premises.

A penalty has not been determined. The establishments could face a suspension up to a revocation of their license.