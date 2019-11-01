MODESTO (CBS13) — Ustach Middle School in Modesto has been given the all-clear after going on lockdown due to a possible threat.

The Sylvan Union School District announced on Twitter that Modesto PDlifted the lockdown and that all students and staff were safe.

Update: We just received information that MPD is lifting the lockdown at Ustach Middle School. All students and staff are safe. If you would still like to go to The Church of Latter-day Saints at 800 Sylvan Ave, staff will debrief parents on today's situation. — SUSD (@sylvanschools) November 1, 2019

The school went on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. as police were investigating the possible threat.

Exact details of the alleged threat are unclear at this time.