SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink is now open for the season.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in the newly renamed Ali Youssefi Square on 7th and K streets at 10 a.m. Friday.

Starting today, the ice will be open daily until January 20. Opening day admission is $2 until the rink’s 10 p.m. closure.

Normal tickets costs will be $6 for kids ages six and under and $13 for those ages seven and up. Prices increase for the holidays (November 24-30 and December 24-January 4) to $15 for skaters seven and up. Skaters can get a $5 discount by showing a Western Health Advantage card, or $2 by showing a same-day Sac RT ticket or pass.

The rink will be open on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

Regular Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 2 pm – 9 pm

Friday – Sunday: 10 am – 10 pm

Holiday Hours:

November 11 (Veterans Day)- 10 am – 9 pm

November 24-30- 10 am – 10 pm

November 28 (Thanksgiving)- 10 am – 4 pm

December 24 (Christmas Eve)- 10 am – 9 pm

December 25 (Christmas Day)- Noon – 9 pm

December 26-January 4- 10 am – 10 pm

December 31 (New Year’s Eve)- 10 am – 9 pm

January 20 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)- 10 am – 8 pm

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink will hold several theme days throughout the season:

Saturday, Nov. 9: Princess & Superhero Day presented by SacRT – 12–2 pm

Saturday, Nov. 16: Skate with Republic FC – 1–4 pm

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Drag Queens on Ice presented by Outword – 6–9 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 3: #GivingTuesday, 2– 9 pm

Thursday, Dec. 5: DOCO Disco presented by Downtown Commons, 7–9 pm

Saturday, Dec. 14: Grinch Day presented by Xfinity, 12–3 pm

Sunday, Dec. 15: Kids Day presented by Sacramento Kings, 12–2 pm

Sunday, Dec. 22: Ugly Sweater, 6–10 pm

Sunday, Jan. 5: Sports Day presented by Western Health Advantage, 12–2 pm

Last year the rink changed shape, going from an oval to a rounded square due to the increase in businesses and restaurants in the area surrounding the Golden 1 Center, which is located blocks from the rink. The shape change meant 25% more skaters could use the rink at a time.

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink first opened in 1991.