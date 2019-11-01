VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Vacaville police know that going hungry on Halloween night can bring out the ogre in anyone, that’s why they completed a DoorDash trip that had previously taken a dangerous detour.

On December 31, a DoorDash delivery driver was heading to a customer’s Vacaville home when he got into an accident and couldn’t finish the job. That’s when Vacaville police stepped in to help and completed the delivery.

“We couldn’t leave the delicious hot food go to waste. What would the customer think anyway? He was hungry! So, we completed the delivery for him,” Vacaville police wrote on their Instagram feed.

Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.