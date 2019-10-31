STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Stanislaus County man faces 15 years to life in prison after being convicted this week of driving drunk and killing a man days after being released from a prior DUI conviction in 2014.

While he was convicted of that initial DUI in 2014, Rigoberto Ramirez Aleman was told by a judge that he would be charged with murder if he was to continue driving under the influence and kill someone as a result, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said.

Just days after getting out of jail, Aleman ran a stop sign in downtown Modesto while driving 70 miles per hour and killed 38-year-old John Bixby, the district attorney said.

Aleman’s blood-alcohol level was found to be twice over the legal limit at .19 percent, the D.A.’s office said.

Officials said Aleman was convicted this week of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, personally inflicting great bodily injury, and driving without a licensee.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 12.