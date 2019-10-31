Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Halloween Recreate Photos Pt. 4
We’re recreating the Good Day Crews Halloween Album costumes for some Halloween fun!
48 minutes ago
Halloween Recreate Photos Pt. 3
We’re recreating the Good Day Crews Halloween Album costumes for some Halloween fun!
1 hour ago
Power10
Power10 is the Sacramento area's first dedicated indoor rowing studio! We mix rowing and strength training for the ultimate full-body workout. Ashley Williams is checking it out!
1 hour ago
Debbie Gibson America's Most Musical Family
Debbie Gibson is chatting with the hosts about her role as a judge on Nickelodeon's new music competition series America's Most Musical Family!
1 hour ago
Deputy Trick or Treat
Placer County Sheriff’s Department held a contest for best Halloween decorations and there's a winner in Roseville! Lori Wallace is finding out what the awesome prize is!
1 hour ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Thursday's Show Info (10/31/19)
Wednesday's Show Info (10/30/19)
Tuesday's Show Info (10/29/19)
Monday's Show Info (10/28/19)
Sunday's Show Info (10/27/19)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
Watch Now
‘Riverdale’s’ Trinity Likins Spills On Cole Sprouse & Plays Beanboozled
October 31, 2019 at 7:58 am
Filed Under:
Carrie
,
Cheryl Blossom
,
game
,
heathers
,
jellybean jones
,
jughead jones
,
latest videos
,
Pranks
,
Riverdale
,
riverdale carrie
,
Trinity Likins
Actress discusses her role as Jellybean Jones on the hit CW series.
Thursday's Show Info (10/31/19)
Vacant Governor's Mansion Breaks Trick-Or-Treating Tradition
Generator Blamed For Sparking House Fire During PG&E Shutoff
New Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Opens In Wheatland