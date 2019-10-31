



WASHINGTON (CBS13) — The House of Representatives voted on a resolution to advance the Trump impeachment inquiry Thursday morning. The resolution passed by a vote of 232-196, entirely on votes from Democrats and one independent.

Here is how the elected officials representing our region voted on the resolution.

Doug LaMalfa (R-District 1) – NAY

John Garamendi (D-District 3) – YEA

Tom McClintock (R-District 4) – NAY

Doris Matsui (D-District 6) – YEA

Ami Bera (D-District 7) – YEA

Jerry McNerney (D-District 9) – YEA

Josh Harder (D-District 10) – YEA

Click here to see how all representatives voted on the resolution.