Help Burn Victims Become Survivors
The Bank 629 J St.
5 pm
http://www.ffburn.org
Art of Darkness
October 31, 6pm-12am,
Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St. Suite 100
$25 online/ $30 at door
The Darkness Returns! (Encore Event)
Nov 2, 5-9pm,
Blue Line Arts, 405 Vernon St. Suite 100
$25
bluelinearts.org/art-of-darkness
Lady Jessie, A Vietnam Story
Crest Theater, Downtown Sacramento
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
5:00pm – 7:15pm
Doors open at 5pm, program at 6pm
More info and free ticket Info at LadyJessie.com
Also here is a new link to further info on the story, the trailer to the documentary and info on the event at the Crest Theater next week: https://www.ruyakmedia.com/lady-jessie
Zebra
Fully electric scooter
http://www.zebranow.com
NIGHTMARE AT THE MUSEUM
THURSDAY OCTOBER 31ST 6:30PM-9PM
CROCKER ART MUSEUM
CROCKERART.ORG
https://www.crockerart.org/event/2192/2019-10-31
SPCA Fire Animals
https://www.sspca.org/
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain
3317 Forty Mile Rd, Wheatland, CA 95692
http://www.hardrockhotels.com/sacramento
Grand Opening Celebrations, October 30th
World-Famous Guitar Smash at 4pm
Def Leppard
Saturday, November 2 at Toyota Amphitheatre
Hoss Lee Academy
Open Tues – Sat, 8:30am – 4pm
916.726.HAIR
Beauty School – teaching Cosmetology and Esthetics with a salon open to the public at reduced prices!
http://www.hossleeacademy.com,
Celebrating RCPD Detection K9 Zoe’s Birthday
http://www.RanchoCordovaPD.com
Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine
5065 Pacific Street
Rocklin
916.701.4772