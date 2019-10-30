



JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – A sheriff’s department K9 is being credited with finding several packages of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday night, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy V. Lee was patrolling the area of Highway 108 near Sierra Rock Road in Jamestown when he says he pulled over a car that had current registration tags, but the car’s registration came back as expired and suspended, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Deputy Lee stopped the vehicle while K9 Zeus began sniffing around the outside of the car. Lee says that Zeus detected the presence of drugs, and a subsequent search of the car turned up seven packages of methamphetamine that totaled just over three grams.

Paula Ledoux, 56, of Jamestown, was driving the car at the time, Lee says. She was arrested on charges of transportation and possession of drugs for sales and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $20,000.

The passenger of the car, 48-year-old Felicia Martinez of Hughson, was arrested on charges of transportation and possession of drugs for sales, displaying false registration, expired registration, and not having proof of vehicle insurance. She is also the owner of the vehicle.

Martinez’s bail was also set at $20,000.