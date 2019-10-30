



WHEATLAND (CBS13) — If you’re feeling lucky, you can now roll the dice at the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

The casino opened its doors for the first time Wednesday, hoping to give people a stellar first impression. After hours of celebrations and even guitar smashing, people had their first look inside the multi-million dollar facility.

Some of the people pouring in to try their luck said they already feel like they won the lottery.

“Excited, can’t wait! Don’t have to go far away right here it is,” Pam Martinez said.

Martinez lives five minutes away but others traveled hundreds of miles to be here. Jeff Conner and his wife Sandy flew in from Saint Louis to be part of the opening day.

Quick tour inside the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, just opened today! We talked to a couple that traveled all the way from St Louis to be here @CBSSacramento #hardrockhotel pic.twitter.com/ur8zwu003k — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) October 31, 2019

“The camaraderie between everyone is probably the coolest thing,” Jeff Conner said.

READ: Hard Rock Shop Store Opening Up At Downtown Commons

Hard Rock staff say there are more than 1,500 slot machines, six restaurants, and a pool inside the casino.

Casino President Mark Birtha said he’s going local for as much as possible. Seventy percent of casino staff are from Yuba and Sutter Counties and the produce and spices are bought from local companies.

“It allows us to reinvest in the community. We’ve done that with nuts and with wine and all kinds of other amenities,” Birtha said.

Birtha said this is just the beginning of development in this area. The Hard Rock casino is built on a 900-acre property that Birtha believes will soon be covered in more retail and dining options.

“We’re the next catalyst and we believe we’re the big development now that will begin to move the machine forward,” Birtha said.

For now, many are enjoying having something new to do for a night out.

“Everything is just beautiful especially with the Hard Rock behind it all,” Conner said.