



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has launched an investigation in regard to a Nazi flag that was hung in a staff member’s office in Downtown Sacramento.

On Monday, CBS13 first reported the story, after a man saw the flag and other hate signs hanging from the street.

Parole officers say it was meant for training and have since taken down the flag and signs. Agents insisted the flags and signs are items confiscated from Sacramento-area prisoners and parolees and shown to staff as a way to show the type of hate displays that are circulating in jails.

On Wednesday, The CDCR said the employee who hung the flag is a person of color and has no ties or affiliation with white supremacy or Nazis.

The agency issued a new statement Wednesday about the incident, saying that they will hold the people accountable who are in violation of their policies. Read the full statement below: