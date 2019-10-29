



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — As more 400,000 PG&E customers remain without power across Northern California, several school districts announced closures for Wednesday.

The following school districts have canceled classes on Wednesday due to the power shutoffs:

-Amador County Unified School District (all schools closed)

-Camino Union School District: (all schools closed)

-Black Oak Mine Unified School District (all schools closed)

-Calaveras Unified School District (Mokelumne Hill, Rail Road Flat, and West Point Elementary Schools are closed)

-El Dorado Union High School District (only El Dorado High School is closed)

-Gold Oak Union Mine (all schools)

-Gold Trail Union School District (Sutter’s Mill and Gold Trail School are closed)

-Grass Valley School District (all schools and programs closed)

-Marysville Joint Unified School District (Browns Valley Elementary School, Dobbins Elementary School, Foothill Intermediate School, and Loma Rica Elementary School are closed)

-Nevada City School District (all schools closed)

-Placerville Union School District (all schools closed)

-Pioneer Union School District (all schools closed)

-Pollock Pine Elementary School District (all schools closed)