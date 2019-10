SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Raley’s is recalling some of its raspberries because they could be contaminated with the Hepatitis A virus.

The affected products are frozen and come in a 12-ounce container, bear the UPC code 4656700754 and have the identifying marks “Best By 6/5/2021 Lot 20156A” and “Best By 8/1/2021 Lot 20213A.”

Customers are