SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Michaels is recalling 14,000 tassel keychain phone chargers after two of them overheated and caught fire.

The Bead Landing mobile power banks were sold from March 2018 until August 2019 and cost about $20. The tassel keychains are about seven inches long and come with USB and USB micro charging cables, along with a lightning adapter for the micro USB cable. They came in four colors: black, cream, blush pink, and iridescent blue.

Black- SKU Number 545929, UPC Code 191518582543

Cream: SKU Number 545930, UPC Code 191518582550

Blush Pink: SKU Number 545931, UPC Code 191518582567

Iridescent Blue: SKU Number 545932, UPC Code 191518582574

Customers who own the recalled Bead Landing tassel keychain mobile power banks should return them to Michaels for a full refund.