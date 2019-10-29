



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people are accused of using the rolling power shutoffs as the opportunity to steal from a home in El Dorado County.

During the Public Safety Power Shutoff over the weekend, two people in a black sedan pulled up to a residence in the town of Rescue and were burglarizing the home when they were interrupted by neighbors, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The neighbors were able to take some photos of the suspects before they left. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact deputies on their Facebook page.