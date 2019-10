MODESTO (CBS13) – A fiery crash has a Manteca intersection closed Tuesday morning.

The scene is near S. Main and Wetmore streets.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but authorities say a City of Manteca garbage truck and car were involved. For some reason, the car caught fire after the crash.

No information about any injuries is available at this point.

City of Manteca officials are urging people to avoid the area for the time being.