



Sacramento’s Broadway Series will return again this summer with six productions at the newly renamed Dignity Health Theatre.

The healthcare provider took over naming rights of the venue at 1419 H Street for the 2020 season. The venue has been known as the Wells Fargo Pavilion since 2003. The signage will be changed early in the new year.

The Broadway at Music Circus kicks off June 9, 2020, and concludes August 23, 2020.

Kinky Boots: June 9-14

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel: June 23-28

Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate: July 7-12

Annie: July 21-26

Monthy Python’s Spamalot: August 4-9

The Color Purple: August 18-23

Season tickets go on sale on November 4th.

The Broadway on Tour season starts Friday, November 8, 2019, at Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are on sale for A Christmas Story: The Musical.