SALINAS (CBS13) – A moderate earthquake shook the inland Central Coast on Tuesday morning.

The earthquake struck a little before 8:30 a.m. about 8 miles south of Tres Pinos. It registered a preliminary 4.0 magnitude before it was downgraded to a 3.9.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.0 025mi E Monterey, California 0821PDT Oct 29: Tsunami NOT expected #NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) October 29, 2019

According to the shakemap, the quake could be felt all the way to Monterey to the west and the edge of the San Joaquin Valley to the east.

The National Weather Service says no tsunami is expected with this quake.