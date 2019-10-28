Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, what TV show influenced you as a kid?

1 hour ago

Downtown Cambi Brown Pt. 7Cambi Brown is checking out local businesses in Oakdale!

1 hour ago

What the Heck is That? Hardware Pt. 2More What the Heck is That? With Randy Aspinall! 10th anniversary edition!

1 hour ago

Healdsburg PuppiesWith thousands fleeing Sonoma county from the Kincade fire.. one Sacramento man opened his home to evacuees, but he didn't expect these guests, Lori Wallace is live with the surprise litter that showed up!

1 hour ago

Haunted Mini Houses Pt. 2Dina Kupfer has more on the super cool mini Haunted Houses from the Mcnair High School students!

2 hours ago