SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) — A missing Mississippi woman was found alive and in stable condition Monday afternoon about three and a half miles from her vehicle.

Mrs. Gomez was reportedly missing by her family after she missed her work shift in the Bay Area Friday. According to the National Park Service, her last contact with her family had been Thursday while visiting Kings Canyon National Park and said she intended to visit Sequoia.

Her vehicle was located Saturday, which helped rescuers narrow down the search. The parks service said a California Air National Guard aircraft located SOS spelled out with rocks on the ground and located a person nearby. Ground rescuers found Gomez cold, thirsty and hungry, but in good health.

She was found off-trail over rocky and steep terrain.