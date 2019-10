WINDSOR (CBS SF) — Strong winds over the last 24 hours drove the massive Kincade Fire beyond containment lines, growing to 66,231 acres – 103 square miles – by early Monday and destroying 96 structures, including 40 homes.

Cal Fire said there were 4,000 firefighters manning the lines early Monday and they were being assisted by troops from the California National Guard. Nearly 80,000 homes were being threatened by the blaze.

Read more at CBSSanFrancisco.com.