DIXON (CBS13) — A local corn maze had to close for the season early after gusty winds flattened the stalks this weekend.

Cool Patch Pumpkins is home to a world record corn maze, but the high winds this weekend forced a change in plans for the maze.

On Monday, the business announced pumpkin sales will remain open until Halloween, but guests can no longer enjoy the vast maze.

For more information about the farm, visit their website: https://www.coolpatchpumpkins.com/