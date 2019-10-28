



SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 4 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks to $2.68.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that there may be further drops soon, as refinery maintenance season starts to slow and demand for gasoline declines this time of year.

The price at the pump is 24 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.71 a gallon in San Francisco, but the average price in California for a gallon of regular is starting to fall.

According to AAA, California’s average gas price on Monday for a gallon of regular was $4.064. This is down from a week ago where the average was $4.141.

In the Sacramento area, the average gas price is $4.021, down from the $4.077 it was a week ago, per AAA.

The lowest average in the nation is $2.12 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is unchanged at $3.06 per gallon.

Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.