



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three Sacramento women helped rescue 19 dogs that needed to be evacuated from a facility in Santa Rosa due to the Kincade Fire.

The trio caravanned in three vehicles Sunday morning to the Canine Companions for Independence facility in Santa Rosa to get the dogs.

Special thanks to @GDB_official for their assistance and support today. They kindly took in over 40 of our dogs that were evacuated from our campus today. #KincadeFire pic.twitter.com/tOGgbGMYHX — Canine Companions (@ccicanine) October 28, 2019

They ran into a bit of trouble on the way back when they hit a wall of smoke and flames near Crockett, but they all eventually made it back safely.

More than 40 cats and dogs evacuated from the Kincade Fire are safe in Sacramento and looking for homes. The Sacramento SPCA says they are always planning ahead of fire season so they can provide a place for the animals who were already in shelters.

Some of the animals will be available for adoption right away. Check the Sacramento SPCA website for more information.