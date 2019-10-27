



— The murder charge against a suspected DUI boat driver who allegedly hit two teen girls in the Modesto Reservoir, killing one of them, has been dropped.

The Modesto Bee reports Juan Francisco Moreno Herrera, who had been in jail for three months, was released this week after the charge was dropped.

MORE: Two Teens Seriously Injured In Jet Ski Collision At Modesto Reservoir, Boater Arrested

This came following an investigation by his defense team that indicated the girls that actually crashed into his boat, not the other way around.