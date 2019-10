Placer Farmer’s Marketplace

Shop on the HUB online

Every Monday 9am until Tuesday 10pm

At PlacerFarmersMarketplace.com

PICKUP Orders & SHOP at the Marketplace Farmstand

Every Thursday 4-7pm

Lincoln Village At Twelve Bridges

845 Twelve Bridges Dr., Lincoln

The Marketplace is hosted by Lincoln Hills Farm & Citizen Vine

Crazy Raven’s Pumpkin Patch is open now through October 31st.

Our Hours are Monday through Friday 3PM – 9PM

Saturday and Sunday 10AM – 9PM

Always Free Admission, No Parking Fee

Purchase your Ride Tickets, Pumpkins, Food and Games Separately

http://www.crazyravenspumpkinpatch.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CRAZYRAVENPATCH/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crazyravenpumpkinpatch/

Sacramento Arts Festival

Cal Expo Building A-B

October 27th (10am-5pm)

Adults $8.00

Kids Under 12 Free

Promotion Code for Online Tickets: SACARTSFEST19

http://www.sacartsfest.com/

The Magic Wheelchair

#MagicWheelchair on Instagram

http://www.magicwheelchair.ord

RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY

Action Power Paws

By Funrise

$24.99

RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY

Rainbow Kitty Vision Mask

By Funrise

$12.99

RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY

Action Power Slippaws

By Funrise

$24.99

FART NINJAS

Basic Figures Series 1

By Funrise

$5.99

Mash’ems: Nightmare Before Christmas Series 2

By Basic Fun!

$2.99 each

Grumblies Miniacs

By Skyrocket

$3.99 each

Goodwill

https://www.goodwillsacto.org/

MAKE-UP ARTIST GINA SCHEIBER

BOOK AN APPOINTMENT

http://www.ginascheibermakeup.com

Instagram @GinaScheiberMakeup

https://www.instagram.com/ginascheibermakeup/

The Fairy Godmother

@TheFairyGodmotherEvents

916.778.8867

Character Dining Meet and Greet

Campelli’s Pizza

7480 Foothills Blvd Roseville

Sunday 10/27 6pm-7 pm

Sanderson Sisters on Wednesday 10/30 6-7

Miss Kissinger’s Korner

https://www.instagram.com/misskissingerskorner

Me-One Foundation Gala

Thursday 12/5

Timber Creek Ballroom